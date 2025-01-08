NIQ Partners with OpenBrand
NielsenIQ (NIQ), a provider of consumer intelligence, and OpenBrand, a market measurement and competitive intelligence provider, are joining forces and combining their data, technology, and deep expertise, to launch a product suite that will provide clients with actionable intelligence into their omnichannel market performance across tech and durable categories.
The new product suite will be integrating artificial intelligence-driven analytics with multi-sourced datasets, such as point-of-sale and consumer panel data to help manufacturers and retailers resolve critical issues such as masking, sample bias, timeliness, and disconnected data. These solutions will be deployed in more than 50 countries.
"POS data has long been a cornerstone of market intelligence, providing essential insights into consumer behavior," said Elizabeth Buchanan, president of NIQ North America, in a statement. "By collaborating with OpenBrand, we're building on this foundation, leveraging our combined data assets with advanced AI-driven solutions to address common challenges in the tech and durables industry. Together, we're delivering a more comprehensive and timely view of the market designed for today's fast-paced landscape."
"Our alliance with NIQ is about setting a new standard. By leveraging our proprietary AI and integrating our diverse datasets, we're providing stakeholders with timely, unified, and actionable intelligence that drives better decisions and more profitable outcomes," said Greg Munves, CEO of OpenBrand, in a statement.