NIQ Partners with OpenBrand

NielsenIQ (NIQ), a provider of consumer intelligence, and OpenBrand, a market measurement and competitive intelligence provider, are joining forces and combining their data, technology, and deep expertise, to launch a product suite that will provide clients with actionable intelligence into their omnichannel market performance across tech and durable categories.

The new product suite will be integrating artificial intelligence-driven analytics with multi-sourced datasets, such as point-of-sale and consumer panel data to help manufacturers and retailers resolve critical issues such as masking, sample bias, timeliness, and disconnected data. These solutions will be deployed in more than 50 countries.