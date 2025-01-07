Klaviyo Expands Analytics Capabilities

Klaviyo has advanced its analytics capabilities with new artificial intelligence-powered capabilities that enable B2C marketers to personalize at scale, optimize performance across channels, and drive better results.

Key features and benefits of Klaviyo's new analytics include the following:

The new RFM Action Center, which uses recency, frequency, and monetary value (RFM) analysis to identify high-value customer segments and provide instant, actionable recommendations for retention, repeat purchases, and loyalty.

Product Analysis for real-time product insights, such as frequently bundled items and repeat purchase trends

AI-Powered Campaign Personalization, with Klaviyo AI that determines the winning version of an email or SMS campaign for each subscriber, based on their individual likelihood to engage and sends it out instantly.

Real-Time Form Optimization, with Klaviyo AI that tests multiple versions of pop-up forms to find the highest-converting display time. Then, Klaviyo will automatically select the winning version and set that form live.

Conversion Overview Dashboard, for a unified view of business and marketing performance, showing when marketing drives the highest impact and seasonal trends.

SMS Performance Dashboard, to prove the revenue impact of SMS campaigns with reporting on conversion rates and revenue attribution.

Subscriber Growth Report, to understand where subscribers are coming from and which acquisition channels deliver the most value.