Eltropy Acquires Lexop

Eltropy, providers of a unified conversations platform for community financial institutions, has acquired Lexop, a collections technology provider, for an undisclosed amount.

With Lexop, Eltropy now has a self-serve solution that allows debtors to make payments with two clicks on their phones before the due date. The combination of Lexop's collections technology and Eltropy's AI-powered platform transforms debt repayment into a proactive process via text, email, and voice. It includes ;AI-driven intelligent payment reminders before and after the due date; customizable workflows with pre-designed messaging; integration with digital wallets like Apple Pay and GPay, via custom-branded payment portals, and leading core systems like Jack Henry Symitar, Fiserv DNA, and Corelation Keystone; and detailed dashboards with AI-driven actionable insights.