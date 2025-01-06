TalkShopLive Introduces TSL Shoppettes

Video commerce platform provider TalkShopLive today introduced TSL Shoppettes, a social commerce solution for short-form shoppable video on Instagram, Facebook, and other shoppable distribution networks..

TSL Shoppettes enable users to schedule up to 90-second vertical videos featuring one to five products per Reel. These videos allow consumers to purchase products with a SHOP comment on Meta platforms, triggering direct links to buy via Instagram DMs or Facebook Messenger.

Initially launched on Instagram and Facebook Reels, the short-form TSL Shoppettes videos will be viewable and shoppable across the TalkShopLive distribution network and on any website where they are embedded.

TSL Shoppettes deliver robust data analytics wherever the content is shared, offering actionable insights into engagement, conversion rates, and platform-specific performance.

TSL Shoppettes can range from selfie-style videos to highly produced contents. Users can edit TSL Shoppettes from longer format content and previously hosted TalkShopLive livestreams, allowing them to create short-form content that focuses on some of the most watched and impactful moments that sell product.