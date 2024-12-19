LinkedIn Launches Companies Hub

LinkedIn today launched Companies Hub in Campaign Manager to help B2B marketers learn how companies are engaging with their brands on LinkedIn. With Companies Hub, B2B marketers can target buyers by engagement level and measure ad impact post-launch.

With Companies Hub, B2B marketers can review, sort, and filter their metrics by engagement level, organic interactions, paid interactions, company information, date of activity, company lists, and campaigns.

Companies Hub enables B2B marketers to do the following:

Build audiences based on engagement before launching campaigns.

Target buyers based on their engagement levels.

Measure the impact of advertising campaigns and monitor engagement post-launch.