Button and The Shelf Partner

Button, a mobile commerce optimization solutions provider, has partnered with The Shelf Influencer Marketing Agency, combining its deeplinking and attribution technology with The Shelf's expertise in planning, executing, and managing brand influencer campaigns.

By creating seamless experiences between influencer posts and retailers' apps, companies can attribute sales to each influencer's post. Additionally, the partnership unlocks SKU-level purchase data to help bridge the gap between influencer marketing and retail media by showing the impact on purchase behavior.