Button and The Shelf Partner
Button, a mobile commerce optimization solutions provider, has partnered with The Shelf Influencer Marketing Agency, combining its deeplinking and attribution technology with The Shelf's expertise in planning, executing, and managing brand influencer campaigns.
By creating seamless experiences between influencer posts and retailers' apps, companies can attribute sales to each influencer's post. Additionally, the partnership unlocks SKU-level purchase data to help bridge the gap between influencer marketing and retail media by showing the impact on purchase behavior.
"Button's technology streamlines our campaign-creation process and enables us to capture product-level purchase data though Button's simple shortlinking tool while enabling deeplinks into our retailer clients' apps," Atul Singh, CEO of The Shelf, said in a statement. "We're excited to improve the user journey and have access to more conversion data through Button's integration with retailers that will allow us to provide more holistic recaps of performance."
"Any creator can now drive measurable sales of products at retailers where Button is integrated, enabling the creator economy to tap into massive new budgets from manufacturers, suppliers, and CPGs. As more marketing migrates from brand to performance, creator spending will follow suit," said Michael Jaconi, co-founder and CEO of Button, in a statement. "And across our billions of commerce driven on the Button platform in 2024, we're seeing this evolution in creator spending take place. This is the future of creator-led marketing, and we're thrilled to be partnered with The Shelf to lead the charge."