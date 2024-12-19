2X Acquires Intelligent Demand
2X, a marketing-as-a-service firm, has acquired Intelligent Demand (ID), a B2B growth strategy and execution firm. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
With this acquisition, 2X clients gain access to ID's go-to-market strategy, integrated growth plays, paid media management, revenue operations, creative messaging and strategy, and onshore U.S. delivery, while ID clients benefit from 2X's scalable, subscription-based offshore model.
"B2B leaders have long faced an impossible choice: innovate their go-to-market strategies to stay competitive or cut costs to align with shrinking budgets. Even when they choose to innovate, they invest heavily in the expertise, data, and technology needed to execute, often underfunding the programs needed to create growth. With 2X and Intelligent Demand, they no longer have to choose. We deliver the only solution that combines transformative growth with optimized resources, helping leaders achieve what was previously out of reach," said John Common, CEO of ID, in a statement.
"This acquisition is a pivotal step forward in our mission to transform how B2B organizations scale marketing with less operational burden," said Domenic Colasante, CEO of 2X, in a statement. "By combining Intelligent Demand's proven expertise in high-impact growth strategies with 2X's scalable execution model, we are offering a better alternative to traditional approaches. Together, we help our clients scale their impact, not their costs, while creating new opportunities for growth."