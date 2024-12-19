2X Acquires Intelligent Demand

2X, a marketing-as-a-service firm, has acquired Intelligent Demand (ID), a B2B growth strategy and execution firm. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With this acquisition, 2X clients gain access to ID's go-to-market strategy, integrated growth plays, paid media management, revenue operations, creative messaging and strategy, and onshore U.S. delivery, while ID clients benefit from 2X's scalable, subscription-based offshore model.