Brightcove Partners with Acquia

Brightcove, a streaming technology company, has integrated with Acquia's Digital Asset Management (DAM) and the Drupal content management system, giving customers a video solution to add to their digital experiences.

"As we build strategic partnerships with key providers, we continually look at ways to help our customers reach their business goals. With the right partners, we enable marketers to fully leverage their content and get the most value out of it," said David Beck, chief operating officer of Brightcove, in a statement. "Integrating our partners' strengths, like Acquia's DAM capabilities, seamlessly into Brightcove's platform makes it easier for our customers to capture, deploy, and measure video to deliver compelling content that drives engagement and business within one platform."

Brightcove's integration with Acquia DAM centralizes the storage and management of images, videos, and documents. Brightcove's APIs further extend the reach of Acquia's capabilities, including the Brightcove Video Connect for Drupal. With this plugin, customers can manage Brightcove video and players in their Drupal sites from a single interface.