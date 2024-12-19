Brightcove Partners with Acquia
Brightcove, a streaming technology company, has integrated with Acquia's Digital Asset Management (DAM) and the Drupal content management system, giving customers a video solution to add to their digital experiences.
"As we build strategic partnerships with key providers, we continually look at ways to help our customers reach their business goals. With the right partners, we enable marketers to fully leverage their content and get the most value out of it," said David Beck, chief operating officer of Brightcove, in a statement. "Integrating our partners' strengths, like Acquia's DAM capabilities, seamlessly into Brightcove's platform makes it easier for our customers to capture, deploy, and measure video to deliver compelling content that drives engagement and business within one platform."
Brightcove's integration with Acquia DAM centralizes the storage and management of images, videos, and documents. Brightcove's APIs further extend the reach of Acquia's capabilities, including the Brightcove Video Connect for Drupal. With this plugin, customers can manage Brightcove video and players in their Drupal sites from a single interface.
"Our goal is to ensure that customers can fully realize the value of their content, in all its forms, and video is one of the most effective mediums to drive market visibility, generate leads, and convert customers," said Jake Athey, vice president of sales and go-to-market for DAM and PIM solutions at Acquia, in a statement. "Our partnership with Brightcove makes it easier for organizations to expand their use of this essential part of any marketing strategy. For campaign development, our DAM integration with Brightcove empowers teams to create video assets more easily, organize them more accurately, and find them more quickly. Marketers can then seamlessly activate those assets using the Brightcove integration with the Drupal CMS, creating one common environment to add and manage video content in digital experiences across the customer journey."