Squad Partners with Famous Birthdays for Influencer Marketing

Squad, an influencer marketing solutions provider, today launched its Sponsor button on Famous Birthdays that will revolutionize how brands and agencies collaborate with internet personalities on marketing.

Famous Birthdays is a database that profiles celebrities and creators. It is available in Spanish, Portuguese, and French and has 25 million unique visitors monthly. The company's manually verified insights into creators and celebrities helps companies identify creators.

When marketers use the Sponsor button, Squad leverages its network of influencers and creators to suggest alternative talent options at various price points.

"Famous Birthdays is undoubtedly the leading database of anyone relevant to internet culture, so it was a natural fit for this exclusive integration with the Squad influencer marketing platform," Anthony Adamovich, CEO and founder of Squad, said in a statement. "This marketer-first approach drastically streamlines the process for connecting brands with the best squad of creators that align with the advertisers' goals and values for maximum results."

During its pilot phase, the Squad Sponsor button was featured on 2,500 Famous Birthdays profiles.