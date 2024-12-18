Proto Launches Autonomous AI Holograms
Proto has launched technology that enables autonomous, generative conversations between artificial intelligence-powered holograms.
The Proto Holographic Personas can converse in any language and complete tasks based on conversational input. They also offer a fusion of multiple AI modalities, including natural language processing, voice synthesis, and lifelike holography.
The technology is powered by a technology stack that includes the following:
- Proto's AI Conversational Persona Technology for lifelike holographic representation;
- Amazon Bedrock featuring Anthropic's Claude for advanced intelligence;
- HeyGen's advanced technology for synchronous facial expressions and movements;
- Eleven Labs' voice synthesis technology for natural speech; and
- Multiple AWS services, including SageMaker, Rekognition, and Translate.
"By enabling AI agents to share knowledge, spark emergent creativity, and collaborate on problem-solving, we're unlocking entirely new levels of intelligence and adaptability. This approach allows our AI to not only learn autonomously but also to generate novel ideas and self-organize in ways that mirror human teamwork. It’s a major step forward in the evolution of AI, with far-reaching applications across education, research, logistics, and beyond," said Raffi Kyrszek, Proto's head of product and AI innovation, in a statement.
