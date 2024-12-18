Proto Launches Autonomous AI Holograms

Proto has launched technology that enables autonomous, generative conversations between artificial intelligence-powered holograms.

The Proto Holographic Personas can converse in any language and complete tasks based on conversational input. They also offer a fusion of multiple AI modalities, including natural language processing, voice synthesis, and lifelike holography.

The technology is powered by a technology stack that includes the following:

Proto's AI Conversational Persona Technology for lifelike holographic representation;

Amazon Bedrock featuring Anthropic's Claude for advanced intelligence;

HeyGen's advanced technology for synchronous facial expressions and movements;

Eleven Labs' voice synthesis technology for natural speech; and

Multiple AWS services, including SageMaker, Rekognition, and Translate.