EDO Partners with DoubleVerify
EDO, a TV outcomes company, and DoubleVerify, providers of a platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, are partnering to deliver artificial intelligence-powered optimization for connected TV (CTV) advertising.
Leveraging DV Scibids AI, DoubleVerify's technology to maximize ad performance and cost-efficiency across demand-side platforms, the partnership helps advertisers optimize media buys with ad-driven engagement signals.
DV Scibids AI automates and optimizes advertisers' programmatic buying of digital ad campaigns. DoubleVerify's AI technology leverages DSP impression-level data feeds, first-party data, and third-party measurement data to dynamically generate custom bidding algorithms tailored to clients' specific key performance indicators and desired outcomes.
EDO's investment-grade data science models match every TV ad airing with actual engagement activity.
Through this partnership, DV advertisers can enhance campaigns using EDO's database of more than 133 million streaming ad airings and associated engagement metrics.
"Our work with DoubleVerify empowers advertisers to make smarter, more effective programmatic investments by giving them the syndicated, scaled mid-funnel metrics they need to predict and improve campaign performance," said Kevin Krim, CEO of EDO, in a statement. "As consumers flock to CTV and audiences become more fragmented, outcomes like search and website visits provide brands with powerful signals that they are reaching the right consumers and moving them closer to purchase. Our partnership with DV marks another step forward in empowering advertisers to ensure every CTV engagement contributes measurably to their goals."
"By integrating EDO's CTV data with DV Scibids AI, we empower advertisers to maximize ROI and enhance brand engagement, driving stronger support for their business outcomes," said Steven Woolway, executive vice president of business development at DoubleVerify, in a statement. "This unique partnership sets a new standard for CTV advertising, combining advanced AI with robust engagement data to deliver unmatched precision and effectiveness."