EDO Partners with DoubleVerify

EDO, a TV outcomes company, and DoubleVerify, providers of a platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, are partnering to deliver artificial intelligence-powered optimization for connected TV (CTV) advertising.

Leveraging DV Scibids AI, DoubleVerify's technology to maximize ad performance and cost-efficiency across demand-side platforms, the partnership helps advertisers optimize media buys with ad-driven engagement signals.

DV Scibids AI automates and optimizes advertisers' programmatic buying of digital ad campaigns. DoubleVerify's AI technology leverages DSP impression-level data feeds, first-party data, and third-party measurement data to dynamically generate custom bidding algorithms tailored to clients' specific key performance indicators and desired outcomes.

EDO's investment-grade data science models match every TV ad airing with actual engagement activity.

Through this partnership, DV advertisers can enhance campaigns using EDO's database of more than 133 million streaming ad airings and associated engagement metrics.