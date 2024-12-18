Foundever Partners with M47 Labs
Foundever, a customer experience (CX) services and solutions provider, is collaborating with M47 Labs, an artificial intelligence solutions provider, to support the continued development of its LLM Voicebot, a key component of its customer engagement strategy.
M47 Labs will work closely with Foundever as it leverages AI-driven solutions to optimize customer experiences by predicting needs and personalizing interactions.
"Our work with M47 Labs marks a significant step forward in our AI strategy," said Guillaume Laporte, chief AI officer of Foundever, in a statement. "This collaboration not only accelerates the development of our AI products, such as our LLM Voicebot, but also augments our capabilities by leveraging the best technical talent from a company that specializes in AI technologies. By working with M47 Labs, we reinforce our commitment to combining AI with human expertise, enhancing productivity, efficiency, and the overall customer experience while maintaining the essential human touch that sets Foundever apart."
"We are thrilled to work with Foundever in developing AI solutions that have a meaningful impact on their core business," said Enric Plana, CEO of M47 Labs, in a statement. "This collaboration allows us to leverage our expertise to enhance customer experience and efficiency for Foundever clients, ultimately improving the customer journey and driving greater satisfaction."
