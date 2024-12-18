Iterable Debuts Winter Product Release

Iterable, a customer communication platform provider, has unveiled its winter product release featuring artificial intelligence that empowers marketers to forge deeper customer connections and unlock new opportunities for growth.

These innovations include AI-powered Frequency Optimization to fine-tune message cadence, AI-powered Brand Affinity Insights for intelligent customer insights, and Journey Performance Recommendations to optimize performance and efficiency across journeys.

Frequency Optimization dynamically adjusts message frequency for each individual user. Marketers can set ideal frequency caps across channels like email, push, and SMS and override these settings for specific campaigns when needed.

Brand Affinity Insights helps marketers understand and nurture loyalty with a dynamic view of customer sentiment. Built on Iterable's Brand Affinity, this new capability delivers actionable insights by analyzing the impact of campaigns on audience sentiment and long-term loyalty. Teams can track loyalty trends across campaigns and customer segments, identify which messaging strategies foster deeper engagement, and take proactive steps to reduce churn.

With Journey Performance Recommendations, marketers can create customer journeys with new capabilities that automatically analyze journey configurations to identify potential bottlenecks and optimization opportunities, providing specific recommendations. Marketers can proactively prevent delivery delays, optimize processing speeds across their entire journey portfolios, and ensure every message reaches its audience at the perfect moment.