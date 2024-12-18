Grammarly to Acquire Coda, Bring on New CEO
Grammarly, an artificial intelligence-powered writing assistant, will acquire productivity platform provider Coda and name Coda's CEO and co-founder, Shishir Mehrotra, as its new CEO. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The addition of Coda's AI tools will help Grammarly customers access company knowledge, generative AI chat, a productivity suite, and AI agents.
Grammarly will unify its assistant with Coda Docs to provide a dedicated surface where customers can write with AI from start to finish. Grammarly will add company knowledge from Coda Brain, enabling permission-aware connections with other systems and applications, from email and documents to CRM and project trackers. Coda Brain is trained to know which internal applications it has permission to access.
"For the past 15 years, Grammarly has been building an AI superhighway with the capacity and expertise to do so much more than writing assistance for our customers," said Alex Shevchenko, Grammarly's co-founder, in a statement. "The acquisition of Coda is a big step toward achieving our vision of a world where humans and AI work together everywhere work happens. We're on a new mission to redefine productivity for the AI era."
"We have a massive opportunity to reinvent productivity as we know it, and Grammarly and Coda can pursue that vision faster together," said Mehrotra, in a statement. "Grammarly is a beloved software product used by millions of people every day. Combining Grammarly's trusted AI assistant with the intelligence and flexibility of Coda can give our customers the productivity gains they're looking for across their entire organization."