Grammarly to Acquire Coda, Bring on New CEO

Grammarly, an artificial intelligence-powered writing assistant, will acquire productivity platform provider Coda and name Coda's CEO and co-founder, Shishir Mehrotra, as its new CEO. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The addition of Coda's AI tools will help Grammarly customers access company knowledge, generative AI chat, a productivity suite, and AI agents.

Grammarly will unify its assistant with Coda Docs to provide a dedicated surface where customers can write with AI from start to finish. Grammarly will add company knowledge from Coda Brain, enabling permission-aware connections with other systems and applications, from email and documents to CRM and project trackers. Coda Brain is trained to know which internal applications it has permission to access.