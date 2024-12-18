Boomi Acquires Rivery

Boomi, an integration and automation solutions provider, has acquired Rivery, a data integration provider that offers Change Data Capture (CDC) for real-time data movement. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Rivery's data integration platform, paired with its CDC technology, complements Boomi's capabilities by enabling organizations to build intuitive, end-to-end data pipelines and deploy data pipelines using ELT capabilities.

With the acquisition, Boomi offers the following:

Integration and automation powered by Boomi AI Agents.

Cloud-scale API management with a federated approach to discover, manage, and govern APIs across gateways.

Enhanced data management with synchronization and modern data movement through AI-ready data pipelines.