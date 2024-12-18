Boomi Acquires Rivery
Boomi, an integration and automation solutions provider, has acquired Rivery, a data integration provider that offers Change Data Capture (CDC) for real-time data movement. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Rivery's data integration platform, paired with its CDC technology, complements Boomi's capabilities by enabling organizations to build intuitive, end-to-end data pipelines and deploy data pipelines using ELT capabilities.
With the acquisition, Boomi offers the following:
- Integration and automation powered by Boomi AI Agents.
- Cloud-scale API management with a federated approach to discover, manage, and govern APIs across gateways.
- Enhanced data management with synchronization and modern data movement through AI-ready data pipelines.
"This acquisition marks an important milestone for Boomi as we expand our platform to address the evolving data management needs of businesses in the age of data-driven decision-making and AI," said Steve Lucas, chairman and CEO of Boomi, in a statement. "Rivery's differentiated low-code extract, lLoad, and transform (ELT) capabilities and CDC technology align perfectly with our strategy to deliver seamless, powerful tools that transform data into a strategic asset. By integrating Rivery's solutions and welcoming its exceptional team, we are doubling down on our mission to help organizations thrive in a rapidly changing digital landscape."
"This is a transformative moment for Rivery's employees, customers, and partners," said Itamar Ben Hemo, CEO of Rivery, in a statement. "Our end-to-end platform has established a strong brand in the data management landscape, serving over 450 customers globally and addressing their evolving needs. The unified platform offered by Boomi merges critical elements essential for every company today: API management, integration and automation, and data management, all supported by strong AI foundations."