CallRail Broadens Attribution Capabilities to Include AI-Powered Search Engines
CallRail, a lead intelligence platform provider, today launched capabilities that will enable businesses to track and attribute unique traffic from artificial intelligence-generated search engines, such as ChatGPT/SearchGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini.
In addition to offering more accurate lead attribution, this new functionality also provides key insights into how these AI search platforms interact with businesses' marketing channels.
"As AI search engines have gained significant traction among consumers, marketers have faced a growing challenge: accurately attributing leads originating from these platforms," said Ryan Johnson, chief product officer of CallRail, in a statement. "Many of these AI-driven search engineers previously hid the traffic source, which has historically made it impossible for marketers to measure and optimize their campaigns successfully. However, this new capability provides marketers with confidence about their attribution data and reflects our ongoing commitment to helping businesses navigate a future increasingly being driven by consumer adoption of generative AI solutions."