CallRail Broadens Attribution Capabilities to Include AI-Powered Search Engines

CallRail, a lead intelligence platform provider, today launched capabilities that will enable businesses to track and attribute unique traffic from artificial intelligence-generated search engines, such as ChatGPT/SearchGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini.

In addition to offering more accurate lead attribution, this new functionality also provides key insights into how these AI search platforms interact with businesses' marketing channels.