Digital Remedy Launches an Advanced Reporting Platform
Digital Remedy, a performance marketing and digital advertising solutions provider, today launched a reporting and performance platform for connected TV, over-the-top, and programmatic media, unifying data across media channels, offering streamlined and custom reporting and attributing every conversion back to publisher deals.
Key features include the following:
- Advanced Measurement: Halo Effect and Incrementality solutions prove the efficacy of CTV/OTT and its impact on other media channels.
- Unified Reporting: DSP-agnostic reporting consolidates data from all major channels for a comprehensive campaign overview.
- Data Visualization: Marketers can view and understand their unique KPIs with dashboards that simplify complex analytics.
- Actionable Insights: Digital Remedy helps transform platform insights into strategic recommendations, enhancing full-funnel media strategies.
- Cross-Channel Analysis: Detailed tracking of conversions, devices, geos, and more to identify campaign success drivers.
- Performance Accountability: Transparent reporting matches every dollar and conversion back to specific publisher deals, linking spend to objectives.
"At Digital Remedy, we're rethinking reporting by putting performance front and center," said David Zapletal, chief operating officer of Digital Remedy, in a statement. "This platform goes beyond just numbers; it unifies fragmented data across platforms to give our clients a comprehensive view of their campaign performance. By providing real, actionable insights into the drivers of success, we're empowering marketers to take charge of their strategies, make smarter decisions, and achieve measurable results in an ever-changing digital environment."