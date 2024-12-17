Digital Remedy Launches an Advanced Reporting Platform

Digital Remedy, a performance marketing and digital advertising solutions provider, today launched a reporting and performance platform for connected TV, over-the-top, and programmatic media, unifying data across media channels, offering streamlined and custom reporting and attributing every conversion back to publisher deals.

"At Digital Remedy, we're rethinking reporting by putting performance front and center," said David Zapletal, chief operating officer of Digital Remedy, in a statement. "This platform goes beyond just numbers; it unifies fragmented data across platforms to give our clients a comprehensive view of their campaign performance. By providing real, actionable insights into the drivers of success, we're empowering marketers to take charge of their strategies, make smarter decisions, and achieve measurable results in an ever-changing digital environment."