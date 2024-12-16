-->
  • December 16, 2024

Jasper Launches AI Studio

Jasper, a marketing platform provider, has expanded its product suite with the launch of Jasper Studio, helping marketers design and deploy artificial intelligence apps and workflows; as well as a native Slack integration.

"In an increasingly competitive market, enterprise marketing teams risk losing market share if they can't leverage the transformative power of AI to accelerate their output," said Timothy Young, CEO of Jasper, in a statement. "At Jasper, we're changing the game by putting the power of generative AI directly into the hands of marketers, providing them with the tools and autonomy to quickly build and deploy AI applications tailored to their specific domain. This not only speeds up their time to market and allows them to do more with less, but it also upskills the workforce, unlocking the full potential of AI to drive marketing success and true business transformation."

Jasper's also launched a native Slack integration that streamlines workflows for marketing teams by embedding AI-powered content creation directly within their collaboration channels. It enables marketers to access Jasper's nearly 100 apps, leverage Brand IQ to ensure every piece of content reflects their unique voice and tone, and generate content directly into their team Slack channels.

