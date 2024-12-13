-->
  • December 13, 2024

Bloomreach Adds Self-Service Features

Bloomreach, providers of a platform for e-commerce personalization, has launched partner-specific features to accelerate integrations with its AI search and merchandising platform, Bloomreach Discovery.

The new Bloomreach Discovery partner features include the following:

  • Self-Service Catalog Creation, which allows partners to independently create and manage product catalogs.
  • API-based Self-Service Catalog Management, which empowers users to manage their catalogs programmatically using APIs and create, update, and configure catalog settings.
  • API Key Management, which simplifies the management of Bloomreach Discovery modules by providing a centralized system for generating, managing, and securing API keys.
  • Self-Service Feed and Indexing, which enables users to upload and index their product data and control their search settings.
  • Discovery Web Typescript SDK, which streamlines the integration of Bloomreach search features onto websites for front-end developers, with prebuilt UI components and tools.

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Destination CRM on XDestination CRM on LinkedInDestination CRM on Facebook
Destination CRM on YouTube
Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research