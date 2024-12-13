Bloomreach Adds Self-Service Features
Bloomreach, providers of a platform for e-commerce personalization, has launched partner-specific features to accelerate integrations with its AI search and merchandising platform, Bloomreach Discovery.
The new Bloomreach Discovery partner features include the following:
- Self-Service Catalog Creation, which allows partners to independently create and manage product catalogs.
- API-based Self-Service Catalog Management, which empowers users to manage their catalogs programmatically using APIs and create, update, and configure catalog settings.
- API Key Management, which simplifies the management of Bloomreach Discovery modules by providing a centralized system for generating, managing, and securing API keys.
- Self-Service Feed and Indexing, which enables users to upload and index their product data and control their search settings.
- Discovery Web Typescript SDK, which streamlines the integration of Bloomreach search features onto websites for front-end developers, with prebuilt UI components and tools.