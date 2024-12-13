MessageGears and Smartling Partner on Email Translation

MessageGears, a data activation and engagement platform provider, has partnered with Smartling, a digital content translation and localization company, to integrate Smartling's LanguageAI technology into MessageGears' platform to streamline email localization and content personalization across multiple markets at Vimeo's request..

"Vimeo prides itself on creating a great brand experience, and that starts by engaging with our customers in their own language," said Charlie Ungaschick, chief marketing officer of Vimeo, in a statement. "By integrating MessageGears and Smartling's language technology into our workflow, we're able to create targeted, high-quality content that communicates directly to our audience base and use real-time insights to optimize performance."

Key features of the integration include the following:

Translation and localization of billions of words into more than 450 languages.

Easy submission of email templates for translation from the MessageGears platform directly to Smartling. Users select supported languages and track the translation status. Localized content is automatically imported from Smartling into MessageGears when it's ready.

Enhanced testing that lets users review localized content, send test emails in all translated languages, and receive notifications for each locale.