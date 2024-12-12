ZoomInfo Launches Copilot Winter Release

ZoomInfo, a go-to-market intelligence platform provider, has updated its AI-powered ZoomInfo Copilot solution to deliver relevant, timely, and advanced signals and enterprise-grade data to sellers and marketers.

ZoomInfo Copilot's GTM AI connects millions of data points and key buying signals. The new signals in the winter release include the following:

WebSight Buyer ID, which identifies high-value decision-makers or previously engaged leads visiting company websites, down to the person level, delivering real-time alerts with their names, titles, and intent data.

Guided Intent, which analyzes CRM opportunity data to identify which intent signals to use based on closed-won deals.

Account Reached Signal, for accounts that are engaging with marketing campaigns.

Senior Job Posting Signals, identifying leaders who are changing jobs at more than 110 million companies in ZoomInfo's database.

Person-Based News Signals, for timely, specific news insights about key contacts.

"These signals are providing GTM Intelligence that makes it easier than ever for sales and marketing teams to deliver on what really matters: generating pipeline and closing deals," ZoomInfo Chief Revenue Officer James Roth said in a statement. "The feedback from our customers has been incredible. This is the future of go-to-market AI for our industry."

ZoomInfo also unveiled several advancements in AI technology that enable more customization and integration options within Copilot and ZoomInfo Marketing. They include the following: