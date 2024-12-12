ZoomInfo Launches Copilot Winter Release
ZoomInfo, a go-to-market intelligence platform provider, has updated its AI-powered ZoomInfo Copilot solution to deliver relevant, timely, and advanced signals and enterprise-grade data to sellers and marketers.
ZoomInfo Copilot's GTM AI connects millions of data points and key buying signals. The new signals in the winter release include the following:
- WebSight Buyer ID, which identifies high-value decision-makers or previously engaged leads visiting company websites, down to the person level, delivering real-time alerts with their names, titles, and intent data.
- Guided Intent, which analyzes CRM opportunity data to identify which intent signals to use based on closed-won deals.
- Account Reached Signal, for accounts that are engaging with marketing campaigns.
- Senior Job Posting Signals, identifying leaders who are changing jobs at more than 110 million companies in ZoomInfo's database.
- Person-Based News Signals, for timely, specific news insights about key contacts.
"These signals are providing GTM Intelligence that makes it easier than ever for sales and marketing teams to deliver on what really matters: generating pipeline and closing deals," ZoomInfo Chief Revenue Officer James Roth said in a statement. "The feedback from our customers has been incredible. This is the future of go-to-market AI for our industry."
ZoomInfo also unveiled several advancements in AI technology that enable more customization and integration options within Copilot and ZoomInfo Marketing. They include the following:
- Customization of Account AI: Specific CRM fields can be customized and mapped to ZoomInfo Copilot to create a comprehensive view of each account. Admins can customize prompts and insights using proven sales methodologies such as MEDDIC, BANT, and Sandler to improve account planning and account handovers and help sellers deliver accurate forecasting while streamlining sales processes.
- Integrations with TechnologyAdvice to help users find and target accounts and key individuals actively researching solutions.
- Microsoft Dynamics integration that pulls key insights from CRM directly into ZoomInfo.
- Campaign Conversion Tracking with advancements to ZoomInfo Advertising.
- AI-Generated Talking Points in Dialer, preparing sellers for their next meeting by displaying AI-generated insights into prospects, their business needs, and their pain points.
- Automated Follow-Up Emails for personalized and timely outreach at scale.
- AI Scorecard for Chorus, for AI-generated feedback on execution of key sales skills.
