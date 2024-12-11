SmythOS Launches Agent Weaver

SmythOS today introduced Agent Weaver, a tool that allows anyone to create artificial intelligent agents without coding by simply describing needs in plain language or uploading an image.

With Agent Weaver, users can generate agents to tackle challenges like fraud detection, workflow optimization, and predictive analytics.

"Agent Weaver is the missing piece in accelerating AI adoption," said Michael Umansky, CEO and co-founder of SmythOS, in a statement. "Instead of wrestling with complex build processes, businesses can now spin up tailored AI agents on demand. It's an entirely new way to integrate intelligent automation, letting teams solve challenges faster while reducing both development costs and operational overhead."

Agent Weaver includes a pre-built templates and a visual drag-and-drop canvas that lets users design and refine AI agents by connecting models, data sources, and APIs in an intuitive interface. It can integrate with any AI model, data repository, or platform for a unified, flexible approach to automation. The AI agents creaate can operate on premises, in the cloud, or locally.