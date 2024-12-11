Marchex Partners with Microsoft
Marchex, a provider of artificial intelligence and conversational intelligence for revenue acceleration, has joined the Microsoft Cloud AI Partner Program and the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.
This collaboration enables Marchex to expand into new sales channels and markets and brings together the value of Azure and Marchex's AI-powered conversational analytics solutions, which are trained on billions of minutes of conversations.
"Partnering with Microsoft allows us to integrate our unique AI capabilities with Microsoft's Cloud AI scalability and reliability and deliver unparalleled insights and operational excellence to our customers. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to optimize customer journey experiences and deliver powerful solutions that transform first-party data into a competitive advantage for our customers," Edwin Miller, CEO of Marchex, said in a statement. "This partnership adds another layer of recognition to the Marchex brand and demonstrates that we've met another security, reliability, and performance standard."