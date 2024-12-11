Loop Acquires Wonderment

Loop, a commerce operations platform provider, has acquired Wonderment, a proactive customer experience and advanced order tracking platform for Shopify merchants, to help merchants access real-time shipment insights, predictive carrier analytics, and streamlined returns processes from a single interface. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition brings Loop's merchants artificial intelligence-powered insights that transform raw shipping and returns data into actionable intelligence. Wonderment's tracking product includes real-time shipment insights, tracking pages, proactive alerts, one-click integrations, and much more.