Loop Acquires Wonderment
Loop, a commerce operations platform provider, has acquired Wonderment, a proactive customer experience and advanced order tracking platform for Shopify merchants, to help merchants access real-time shipment insights, predictive carrier analytics, and streamlined returns processes from a single interface. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition brings Loop's merchants artificial intelligence-powered insights that transform raw shipping and returns data into actionable intelligence. Wonderment's tracking product includes real-time shipment insights, tracking pages, proactive alerts, one-click integrations, and much more.
"By joining forces with Wonderment, we're taking a significant step forward in our mission to help merchants simplify commerce operations and build enduring relationships with their customers," said Hannah Bravo, CEO of Loop, in a statement. "Our newly combined platform will unlock our merchants' ability to turn returns and order tracking from a source of frustration into an opportunity to delight customers, drive retention, and fuel growth."
"Joining Loop marks an exciting new chapter," said Jessica Meher, CEO of Wonderment, in a statement. "Our shared commitment to building exceptional products, optimizing customer and merchant experiences, and driving growth for merchants made this partnership a natural fit. Together, we'll make a lasting impact on the Shopify ecosystem by helping brands deliver transparency and trust throughout the entire post-purchase journey."