GroupBy Partners with adCAPTCHA
GroupBy, an e-commerce search and product discovery solutions provider, has partnered with adCAPTCHA, a security verification platform, combining robust security measures with highly personalized product discovery shopping experiences.
GroupBy and adCAPTCHA together empower retailers to identify and block malicious bot traffic. By integrating adCAPTCHA's advanced human verification technology, retailers can provide personalized and targeted shopping experiences without compromising security. This innovative approach enhances user satisfaction and drives additional revenue through targeted advertising seamlessly integrated into the verification process, as well as improved reporting and analytics that empower retailers to make data-driven decisions for their businesses.
By reducing bot traffic with adCAPTCHA and leveraging GroupBy's eCommerce Search and Product Discovery platform, retailers can focus on serving real customers with intent-driven search results, personalized recommendations, and faster load times. GroupBy';s enhanced analytics and reporting capabilities measure key metrics, such as user behavior and engagement, click-through rates, and conversion rates. By working with adCAPTCHA, GroupBy can ensure that its AI models are trained on real user behavior for more relevant and personalized search results.
"At GroupBy, our mission is to transform the e-commerce experience into something seamless and engaging for users. Yet, the growing wave of fraudulent activity poses a serious challenge to achieving this goal," Roland Gossage, CEO of GroupBy, in a statement. "By partnering with adCAPTCHA's cutting-edge technology, we enable retailers to integrate sophisticated security measures that not only protect their platforms but also open new opportunities for engagement. Through adCAPTCHA's unique ability to combine security with personalized and relevant ad delivery, retailers can enhance user experiences, boost revenue potential, and improve search and product discovery, all while creating a safer online environment."
"Bots are compromising the efforts of retailers and advertisers, leaving brands exposed to cyber risks, excessive spam, and wasted marketing budgets. Our partnership with GroupBy will deliver accurate results for digital platforms, cutting out bot traffic and reducing infrastructure costs, helping brands to optimize their marketing spend during a turbulent economic climate," Alfie Scarborough, founder and CEO of adCAPTCHA, said in a statement. "Protecting user data, preventing automated fraud, and ensuring that personalization doesn't cross privacy boundaries are among the growing trends in e-commerce, and with this partnership, we are placing security at the center of personalized shopping experiences."
