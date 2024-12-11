GroupBy Partners with adCAPTCHA

GroupBy, an e-commerce search and product discovery solutions provider, has partnered with adCAPTCHA, a security verification platform, combining robust security measures with highly personalized product discovery shopping experiences.

GroupBy and adCAPTCHA together empower retailers to identify and block malicious bot traffic. By integrating adCAPTCHA's advanced human verification technology, retailers can provide personalized and targeted shopping experiences without compromising security. This innovative approach enhances user satisfaction and drives additional revenue through targeted advertising seamlessly integrated into the verification process, as well as improved reporting and analytics that empower retailers to make data-driven decisions for their businesses.

By reducing bot traffic with adCAPTCHA and leveraging GroupBy's eCommerce Search and Product Discovery platform, retailers can focus on serving real customers with intent-driven search results, personalized recommendations, and faster load times. GroupBy';s enhanced analytics and reporting capabilities measure key metrics, such as user behavior and engagement, click-through rates, and conversion rates. By working with adCAPTCHA, GroupBy can ensure that its AI models are trained on real user behavior for more relevant and personalized search results.