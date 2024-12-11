LoopMe Acquires Chartboost from Zynga
LoopMe, an advertising technology company, has acquired mobile advertising and monetization platform Chartboost from >Zynga. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
Zynga, a provider of interactive entertainment, acquired Chartboost in August 2021 for $250 million.
Chartboost is a mobile programmatic advertising and monetization platform that empowers app developers to monetize highly engaged audiences by connecting them directly with marketers through immersive ad experiences. Chartboost also operates a mediation business for gaming publishers.
This acquisition expands LoopMe's established presence in the mobile app ecosystem, significantly growing its softwre development kit network and strengthening its outcomes-based AI technology platform. Together, Chartboost strengthens LoopMe's marketplace and scale with direct publisher integrations, while LoopMe expands Chartboost's publishers' access to new brand advertisers and innovative ad formats.
"We see mobile in-app and [connected] TV as the future of brand advertising, and the acquisition of Chartboost brings us closer to making this vision a reality, bringing us closer to app publishers," said Stephen Upstone, CEO and founder of LoopMe, in a statement. "Chartboost provides LoopMe with an exceptional team of mobile app experts, cutting-edge technology, and an extensive publisher network, all of which will significantly enhance our offering. I'm excited to see the impact this combination will have on results for LoopMe's brand clients and Chartboost's app publishers."
"LoopMe has a strong heritage in the mobile app ecosystem, and we're thrilled to join a company so aligned with our mission," said Jeff Carlson, head of product at Chartboost, in a statement. "Mobile developers are at the heart of what we do, and by joining the LoopMe family, we can continue supporting this rapidly evolving industry. By providing brands with access to premium publishers and by bringing unique brand advertising demand to app developers, LoopMe's AI and measurement optimization drive best-in-class results."