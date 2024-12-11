LoopMe Acquires Chartboost from Zynga

LoopMe, an advertising technology company, has acquired mobile advertising and monetization platform Chartboost from >Zynga. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Zynga, a provider of interactive entertainment, acquired Chartboost in August 2021 for $250 million.

Chartboost is a mobile programmatic advertising and monetization platform that empowers app developers to monetize highly engaged audiences by connecting them directly with marketers through immersive ad experiences. Chartboost also operates a mediation business for gaming publishers.

This acquisition expands LoopMe's established presence in the mobile app ecosystem, significantly growing its softwre development kit network and strengthening its outcomes-based AI technology platform. Together, Chartboost strengthens LoopMe's marketplace and scale with direct publisher integrations, while LoopMe expands Chartboost's publishers' access to new brand advertisers and innovative ad formats.