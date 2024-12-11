HungerRush Launches Order Notifications

HungerRush, a provider of restaurant technology, has launched Order Notifications for automating customized order status text updates for delivery and pickup orders.

This feature reduces customer inquiries regarding the status of their orders and offers customizable messaging.

"Every restaurant has its own way of doing business and its unique set of customers. Our goal is to make the order process as seamless as possible for restaurants. That's why Order Notifications helps to create an operational flow tailored to those individual needs," said Eran Hollander, chief product officer of HungerRush, in a statement. "We created Order Notifications to help tackle some of the biggest pain points in restaurant operations. By automating and customizing order status notifications, we're empowering businesses to run seamlessly, reduce mistakes, and keep customers happier than ever."

Order Notifications integrates with HungerRush's point-of-sale and kitchen display systems and Driver Track technologies.