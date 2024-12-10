Cyara Launches DART AI and AI Trust Suite

Cyara has launched DART AI, an artificial intelligence framework focusing on purposeful innovation and customer value, and Cyara AI Trust, a suite of testing modules to help organizations optimize bot development, avoid unnecessary large-language model-related risks, and deploy reliable bots.

The DART AI framework is the cornerstone of Cyara's product development driving efforts across four critical areas: Defining goals and intents, Analyzing test cases, Refining outputs, and Targeting next actions.

Building on this framework, Cyara AI Trust is a suite of modules to mitigate the risks associated with LLM-powered AI chatbots. Cyara AI Trust will help businesses validate and verify the performance of their AI bots for validating the accuracy of their AI-driven chatbots, ensuring correct answers, and minimizing hallucinations. FactCheck, and subsequent AI Trust modules for addressing challenges such as misuse and bias, will help close the trust gap in chatbot deployment and improve overall performance metrics.