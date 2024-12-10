Omnisend Launches Beta Version of Upgraded Reporting Feature

E-commerce marketing platform provider Omnisend today launched a beta version of its upgraded reporting feature, allowing e-commerce merchants to analyze emails, SMS, and push notifications in one reporting platform for any date range.

"Our customers asked for a more intuitive and detailed way to evaluate the results of their email and SMS campaigns, and today we answer that request with an offer to test our new reporting tool in beta," said Zygimantas Eirosius, product manager at Omnisend, in a statement. "It may sound counterintuitive, but we're hoping our clients find the reporting layout boring. It's so simple they can easily grab the stats and data they need without having to navigate a complicated interface."

Whether it's email, SMS, or push notifications, businesses now can compare the performance of each channel and identify top revenue drivers. They can start with a bird's eye view of their entire strategy then drill down into individual campaign metrics or assess the long-term impact of automated workflows.

The new updated reporting dashboard will include the following:

Comparison of historic performance across any date range.

Comparisons of each channel revenue.

Greater control over sales attribution to different channels.

In-depth engagement and deliverability performance views.

New metrics, like placed order rate and revenue per message.