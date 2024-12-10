Outreach Launches AI Prospecting Agents

Outreach, a sales execution platform provider, today launched Outreach AI Prospecting Agents, an autonomous artificial intelligence solution for revenue teams.

AI Prospecting Agents are integrated into the core Outreach platform and will handle research and prospecting tasks autonomously.

Outreach customers can start with AI copilots that help human sales reps research and execute prospecting workflows or they can deploy fully autonomous agents that do everything from engaging dormant accounts to building expansion pipeline to prospect into new industries and customer segments. Use cases for AI Prospecting Agents include the following:

Automating account research, leveraging first- and third-party insights, including CRM details, recent news, and buying signals, to identify and prioritize the right accounts with AI account research.

Delivering personalized messaging with AI content generation, informed by sales and marketing materials.

Running autonomous sales plays and targeted sales prospecting motions based on best-fit customers, recent wins, and industry trends to generate pipeline.