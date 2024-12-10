DoubleVerify Launches GenAI Website Avoidance & Detection

DoubleVerify, providers of a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, has launched the Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) Website Avoidance & Detection solution to help advertisers navigate the risks posed by low-quality, AI-generated content and protect their brand reputations online.

DV has identified numerous long-tail websites that leverage genAI to churn out low-quality content, often rife with errors, editorial inconsistencies, and plagiarism. With DV’s GenAI solution, users can perform post-bid monitoring within their brand suitability profile and employ DV Authentic Brand Suitability across leading DSPs for pre-bid avoidance.

DV evaluates sites and subdomains predominantly exhibiting AI-generated, low-quality content. Poor quality signals include repetitive cookie-cutter formats, chatbot-generated text within articles, placeholder content, and other markers. The solution is powered by proprietary detection technology that combines AI-driven analysis with human expertise.;

DV's category-based implementation streamlines activation and ensures dynamic updates. In addition, aligning pre-bid controls with post-bid measurement offers advertisers a media authentication strategy. Pre-bid protection evaluates content before impressions are purchased. Post-bid measurement analyzes content after impressions are purchased, offering advertisers insights into suitable ad delivery.

"Advertisers are focused on maximizing campaign performance while ensuring that their ads appear within suitable environments that align with their brand," said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify, in a statememt. "By expanding DV's brand suitability solutions to identify low-quality, AI-generated content, we're empowering advertisers to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving ecosystem."

DV's GenAI classification currently applies to English-language content, but the company plans to add other languages.