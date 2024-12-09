NIQ Partners with Pacvue and Skai

NIQ, a consumer intelligence company, and Pacvue, a commerce acceleration platform provider, have partnered to help companies using the Pacvue platform access insights to boost the reach and depth of their e-commerce strategies.

NIQ also partnered with Skai, provider of an omnichannel advertising platform specializing in commerce media, to advance retail media with digital shelf intelligence and omnichannel measurement

Through the partnership with Pacvue, companies can leverage Pacvue's unified cross-retailer platform to access comprehensive e-commerce analytics and actionable insights.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with NIQ in delivering more granular and actionable insights that visibly move the needle for campaigns," said Melissa Burdick, co-founder and president of Pacvue, in a statement. "This collaboration allows brands to seamlessly connect our performance marketing expertise with NIQ's robust e-commerce analytics, offering a unified solution to drive growth in an increasingly competitive market." "Collaborating with Pacvue aligns and reinforces our mission to provide unparalleled data intelligence that empowers brands to succeed in the digital commerce space. This collaboration enhances our capability to offer the predictive analytics and strategic recommendations that are crucial for e-commerce success across the globe," Andrew Criezis, president of NIQ, said in a statement.

The Skai partnership, meanwhile, brings NIQ's Digital Shelf insights, including data on product content, inventory, pricing, promotions, and more into Skai's platform. With it. companies will be able to do the following:

Focus on keywords with low organic rankings and share of voice (SOV) for greater efficiency in paid media.

Adapt bids and strategies based on competitors' paid and organic activity.

Leverage product quality insights to optimize content and drive results.

Dynamically adjust campaigns based on product availability and competitor stock levels.

Looking ahead, NIQ and Skai plan to expand their collaboration, using NIQ's Point of Sales data to measure incrementality and exploring synergies between Skai Decision Pro's forecasting capabilities and NIQ's Media Mix Modeling solutions.