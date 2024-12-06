HubSpot to Acquire Frame AI

HubSpot is acquiring Frame AI, a conversation intelligence platform provider whose technology transforms unstructured data, such as emails, calls, meetings, and conversations, into real-time insights and actionable recommendations. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With Frame AI's capabilities, HubSpot will accelerate its ability to unify structured and unstructured data across the customer journey at scale. This will empower go-to-market teams to transform conversations into actionable intelligence; marketers to create hyper-personalized content that aligns with their brand voice; sales teams to prioritize deals with deeper context from calls, emails, and meetings; and service specialists to address churn risks earlier through real-time sentiment analysis.