HubSpot to Acquire Frame AI
HubSpot is acquiring Frame AI, a conversation intelligence platform provider whose technology transforms unstructured data, such as emails, calls, meetings, and conversations, into real-time insights and actionable recommendations. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
With Frame AI's capabilities, HubSpot will accelerate its ability to unify structured and unstructured data across the customer journey at scale. This will empower go-to-market teams to transform conversations into actionable intelligence; marketers to create hyper-personalized content that aligns with their brand voice; sales teams to prioritize deals with deeper context from calls, emails, and meetings; and service specialists to address churn risks earlier through real-time sentiment analysis.
"This acquisition is an important step in our mission to help businesses grow better with AI," said Yamini Rangan, CEO of HubSpot, in a statement. "AI is only as powerful as the data behind it. While structured data has long been the foundation of CRM, unstructured data, like conversations, holds the key to deeper insights into customer sentiment, behavior, and intent. With Frame AI, we can bring these insights into the customer platform to help businesses grow smarter and faster."
"We've always admired HubSpot for its early and distinct choice in unifying customer data. It has been the heart of their platform, and we're ready to help take it to the next level," said George Davis, co-founder and CEO of Frame AI, in a statement. "Whether it's helping to optimize campaigns, close deals faster, or prevent churn, we're excited to bring our experience in conversational intelligence to help HubSpot customers grow."
