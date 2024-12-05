Claravine Launches Data Standards Metric and New Solutions

Claravine today unveiled a suite of enhanced solutions, including a new industry metric, the Data Standards Score, and an Excel add-in, to help marketers manage their data.

The Data Standards Score offers a quantifiable measure of data quality, completeness, and structure. The accompanying dashboard provides a comprehensive view of platform activity across datasets, teams, and channels.

"As data management challenges intensify in 2025, the need for robust data standards has never been clearer," said Verl Allen, CEO of Claravine, in a statement. "Our new solutions and first-of-its-kind technology provide advertisers and agencies with invaluable insights into their data, ensuring that campaigns are fueled by accurate and reliable information. These advancements demonstrate our dedication to investing in data standards and leading the industry towards a more effective future."

To further support marketers in implementing effective data strategies, Claravine is introducing several new solutions, including an Excel add-in and evolved API capabilities, as well as streamlined data management tools.

The new Excel add-in brings data standards into workflows, enabling users to submit data directly from Excel to the Claravine platform and its various connectors with media, storage and analytics applications.

Other enhancements and additions include Dataset API support for the Claravine ID, a List API to manage campaign parameter lists, and a Template API for consumption of campaign taxonomy.