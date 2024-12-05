MediaRadar Launches AI Outreach Writer

MediaRadar, an advertising intelligence platform provider, today launched AI Outreach Writer, a generative artificial intelligence solution that enables media-selling and marketing teams to scale and personalize sales sequences with ad intel recommendations across their target prospect and client account lists.

The generative AI solution scales ad intel recommendations leveraging data spanning $250 billion in media spend across 5 million brands and 30 media channels. It does the following:

Enabling sales teams to increase outreach effectiveness with real-time brand and/or industry-category advertising recommendations.

Building prospecting sequences across email and LinkedIn, spanning sales teams' target accounts.

Testing and learning from the best-performing sales outreach strategies for improved buyer contact rates, meetings booked, and opportunities generated.

Generating advertising recommendations to support sales collateral and thought leadership content.

Additionally, AI Outreach Writer allows for personalized content based on data-driven insights. The solution's AI enable sales and marketing teams to adjust tone of voice and ad intel recommendations to match the needs of each audience.