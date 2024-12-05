Upland Adds Altify MaxAI to Upland Altify
Upland Software, a provider of cloud software for digital transformation, has added Altify MaxAI to its Upland Altify sales productivity software.
Altify MaxAI brings artificial intelligence capabilities to empower sales professionals to maximize their potential and elevate their productivity. New Altify MaxAI capabilities include the following:
- Identifying key players, automatically filling gaps in contact and persona data.
- Uncovering critical buying insights, automating suggestions for account goals, pressures, initiatives, and obstacles on insight maps to uncover key buyer motivations.
- Actionable deal summaries, converting deal signals into actionable insights.
- Strategic planning for account growth, automating account research.
- Strategic planning for deal progression with automated competitive research.
"At Upland Altify, we're committed to simplifying complex sales for B2B organizations by streamlining best practices in account planning and deal management," said Toby Hottovy, senior vice president and general manager of sales effectiveness solutions at Upland Software, in a statement. "Altify MaxAI-powered solutions help automate time-consuming tasks, giving sellers valuable insights that drive success, allowing them to focus more on building relationships with prospects and customers while driving revenue growth."
