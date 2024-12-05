Upland Adds Altify MaxAI to Upland Altify

Upland Software, a provider of cloud software for digital transformation, has added Altify MaxAI to its Upland Altify sales productivity software.

Altify MaxAI brings artificial intelligence capabilities to empower sales professionals to maximize their potential and elevate their productivity. New Altify MaxAI capabilities include the following:

Identifying key players, automatically filling gaps in contact and persona data.

Uncovering critical buying insights, automating suggestions for account goals, pressures, initiatives, and obstacles on insight maps to uncover key buyer motivations.

Actionable deal summaries, converting deal signals into actionable insights.

Strategic planning for account growth, automating account research.

Strategic planning for deal progression with automated competitive research.