Metricool Launches Bluesky Social Integration
Metricool, a social media management platform provider, has integrated with Bluesky Social integration, allowing Metricool users to schedule, manage, and auto-publish Bluesky's signature posts - alongside other social platforms, creating a centralized hub for community engagement.
With a robust multiposting feature, Metricool's dashboard empowers users to craft content tailored for diverse audiences.
"We've seen a strong interest in Bluesky the past few weeks with social media users making the switch from X to the newly discovered platform," said Juan Pablo Tejela, CEO and co-founder of Metricool, in a statement. "Metricool received an immense amount of inbound requests from social media managers, industry professionals, and agencies to add Bluesky to our platform to help them schedule and track content. This proves it's gaining traction and won't be slowing down as we head into 2025. At Metricool, we listen to our customers' feedback and monitor industry trends to ensure our tools are up to speed. We look forward to seeing how our Bluesky integration will impact social media campaigns for businesses and influencers of all sizes."