HubSpot Launches AI Search Grader

HubSpot has launched AI Search Grader, a tool that analyzes brand awareness and sentiment across artificial intelligence chatbots as more customers turn to tools like ChatGPT and Perplexity for search.

AI Search Grader helps companies understand how they show up in large language models (LLM) and AI search. It includes four key components: overall grade, brand sentiment score, share of voice score, and personalized analysis. Overall grade gives an at-a-glance view of how brands are performing across AI search engines. The brand sentiment score looks at the language used in AI responses to help marketers understand how their brands are being discussed and perceived. The share of voice score shows brand visibility compared to competitors in the same category. And the personalized analysis helps marketers see what they're doing well and where they need to improve to increase brand awareness and sentiment.