Adobe Expands Amazon Web Services Partnership

Adobe has expanded its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to make Adobe Experience Platform (AEP) available on AWS.

Applications powered by AEP, including Adobe Real-Time CDP, Adobe Journey Optimizer, and Adobe Customer Journey Analytics, will also be available on AWS. This joint offering provides brands a new level of flexibility and scale, with AEP-driven insights and workflows that can be centralized on AWS.

With AEP, users can pinpoint real-time changes in consumer preferences and uncover moments to engage. With the upcoming availability of AEP on AWS, they will be able to tap into a robust cloud infrastructure to activate customer insights and deliver meaningful interactions through a secure and scalable environment.

"Delivering one-to-one personalization across a myriad of digital channels is quickly becoming table stakes for brands," said Anjul Bhambhri, senior vice president of Adobe Experience Cloud, in a statement. "Our collaboration with AWS expands access to Adobe Experience Platform, powering an integrated set of applications that enable timely customer experiences based on deep insights. Brands will have greater flexibility in where they deploy customer data and manage tools and workflows, while leveraging a generative AI assistant to improve productivity and deliver greater ROI for marketing teams." "Offering Adobe Experience Platform on AWS builds on our long-standing partnership with Adobe to empower customers across every industry with the tools to deliver highly personalized customer experiences at scale," said Kathrin Renz, vice president of AWS Industries, in a statement. "Together, we're giving enterprises the ability to build a customer experience management foundation once and apply it across all current and future applications. This partnership underscores our commitment to helping businesses connect with their audiences by offering them the flexibility and advanced capabilities required to meet evolving customer expectations."

AEP availability on AWS will enable companies to do the following: