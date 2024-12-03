Anywhere365 Acquires Tendfor

Anywhere365, a customer experience solutions provider, is acquiring Tendfor, a provider of advanced cloud communication capabilities for mid-market and large enterprises. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"The whole Tendfor team and I are proud to join one of the largest forces within the Microsoft communications ecosystem. We look forward to further leveraging the three drivers of growth in customer service: adoption of Microsoft and other hyperscale cloud communications; the growth of AI to augment and automate customer service through Agent Assist and autonomous Agents; and the ongoing move to digital, distributed, and hybrid work. We look forward to becoming part of the Anywhere365 family and continuing to delight our customers and partners," said Emil Emling, founder and CEO of Tendfor, in a statement.

"From the start, Emil and the Tendfor team have demonstrated trust, integrity and a proven track record in building world-class solutions and delivering outstanding value to their customers. We look forward to welcoming the Tendfor team and working in partnership to further accelerate the growth of the group," said Will Blench, CEO of Anywhere365, in a statement.