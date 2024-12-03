Veeva Adds AI Capabilities in Vault CRM

Veeva Systems has released Vault CRM Bot and Vault CRM Voice Control, two new generative artificial intelligence capabilities in Vault CRM.

CRM Bot embeds any large language model into Vault CRM to enable a wide range of context-driven tasks including pre-call planning, suggested actions, recommended content, and context-specific learning.

AI-powered Voice Control brings the human voice as a user interface into Vault CRM by leveraging Apple Intelligence for hands-free operation of CRM via spoken commands.