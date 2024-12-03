Qlik Enhances Integrations with SAP, Databricks, and Snowflake

Qlik, a data integration, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) provider, has enhanced its integrations with SAP, Databricks, and Snowflake to streamline data workflows, accelerate AI deployment, and provide faster insights, ensuring that business intelligence is built and scaled on quality, real-time data running on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

"Enterprises know that to truly leverage AI, they need high-quality, accessible data. Our latest enhancements build on Qlik's strong integration foundation, making it easier for companies to get their data AI-ready, whether they are utilizing SAP systems, Databricks, or Snowflake," said Drew Clarke, executive vice president and general manager of Qlik's Data Business Unit, in a statement. "With these new capabilities, we're providing the reliable, real-time data environment businesses need to innovate with confidence."