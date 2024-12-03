Data Axle Joins the Databricks Marketplace

Data Axle, a marketing and business intelligence solutions provider, is partnering with Databricks, the data and AI company, to bring its business and consumer data to the Databricks Marketplace and offer both datasets on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. This partnership leverages Databricks Delta Sharing, the open protocol for seamless data and AI sharing across regions, clouds, and platforms.

?Databricks end users can better understand their customers and prospects by integrating insights from both professional and consumer contexts. personalized marketing campaigns. Additionally, B2C marketers can significantly enhance AI model performance by incorporating B2B business attributes. Companies will be able to build AI-ready data models, enrich machine learning, and apply advanced analytics to their marketing efforts across multiple providers or systems.