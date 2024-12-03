Data Axle Joins the Databricks Marketplace
Data Axle, a marketing and business intelligence solutions provider, is partnering with Databricks, the data and AI company, to bring its business and consumer data to the Databricks Marketplace and offer both datasets on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. This partnership leverages Databricks Delta Sharing, the open protocol for seamless data and AI sharing across regions, clouds, and platforms.
?Databricks end users can better understand their customers and prospects by integrating insights from both professional and consumer contexts. personalized marketing campaigns. Additionally, B2C marketers can significantly enhance AI model performance by incorporating B2B business attributes. Companies will be able to build AI-ready data models, enrich machine learning, and apply advanced analytics to their marketing efforts across multiple providers or systems.
"Businesses have long struggled to access the right data sets that inform both the business and consumer sides of their operations," said Andrew Frawley, CEO of Data Axle, in a statement. "With this new offering, powered by Delta Sharing, we are able to deliver a frictionless experience where users can easily access and work with the B2B and B2C data they need. Databricks Marketplace allows them to securely share and collaborate on data across clouds and regions without replication, all in one place, helping them work more effectively and efficiently.”
"As more organizations look to build data intelligence, our collaboration with Data Axle expands the type of data our customers can access in the Databricks Marketplace," said Akram Chetibi, director of product at Databricks, in a statement. "When working with business and consumer data, governance and compliance must be a top priority. Leveraging Delta Sharing technology, this integration allows customers to seamlessly and securely access the data they need to analyze and target customers effectively while minimizing operational costs and risks."