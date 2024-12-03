Twilio Segment Expands Integration with AWS

Twilio, a customer engagement platform provider, today at AWS re:Invent 2024 unveiled Linked Audiences in Twilio Segment for Amazon Redshift, an integration that helps Twilio Segment and AWS customers build audiences, enrich their customer profiles, and grow personalization at scale.

"With Linked Audiences, Amazon Redshift users can now create dynamic, context-rich audiences that will drive effective personalized marketing campaigns that can increase engagement," said Thomas Wyatt, president of Twilio Segment, in a statement. "This builds on our existing Segment and AWS product integrations and enables data teams to link Segment unified profiles to critical business entity data that lives in the Redshift warehouse. Our data graph provides technical marketers with a rich view of the customer that can be used to send dynamic audience payloads that power impactful personalized campaigns in downstream systems."

Linked Audiences is an audience-builder tool for marketers to explore customer data within Redshift and build a context-rich payload. Data teams enable this self-service experience by linking unified profile data from Segment's CDP with the data model from the warehouse to a data graph within Segment that powers the Linked Audiences builder tool.

Existing integrations between Twilio Segment and AWS include native connections to Amazon Redshift, Amazon Kinesis, Amazon S3, Amazon Lambda, Amazon Personalize, and Amazon EventBridge. In October, Twilio Segment announced new support for Amazon Ads DSP + AMC, allowing marketers to use first-party data in campaigns across the Amazon ecosystem based on attributes and audiences defined in Segment.