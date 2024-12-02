GroupBy Integrates with Topsort

GroupBy, an e-commerce search and product discovery solutions provider, has integrated with Topsort, an artificial intelligence (AI) and auction-based retail media infrastructure company, to help retailers maximize revenue with a plug-and-play solution that simplifies the user experience and reduces the development effort needed to showcase sponsored products.

By combining GroupBy's Search and Product Discovery platform, powered by Google Cloud Vertex AI Search for Retail, with Topsort's retail media capabilities, retailers can do the following:

Increase visibility for sponsored products.

Leverage GroupBy's search engine to ensure only relevant products will be sent for validation in Topsort's retail media platform.

Streamline the management of sponsored products and reduce operational complexity to display the right sponsored products in the right place at the right time.