GroupBy Integrates with Topsort
GroupBy, an e-commerce search and product discovery solutions provider, has integrated with Topsort, an artificial intelligence (AI) and auction-based retail media infrastructure company, to help retailers maximize revenue with a plug-and-play solution that simplifies the user experience and reduces the development effort needed to showcase sponsored products.
By combining GroupBy's Search and Product Discovery platform, powered by Google Cloud Vertex AI Search for Retail, with Topsort's retail media capabilities, retailers can do the following:
- Increase visibility for sponsored products.
- Leverage GroupBy's search engine to ensure only relevant products will be sent for validation in Topsort's retail media platform.
- Streamline the management of sponsored products and reduce operational complexity to display the right sponsored products in the right place at the right time.
"We are excited to partner with Topsort to offer our clients a more comprehensive and powerful e-commerce solution for displaying sponsored products," said Roland Gossage, CEO of GroupBy, in a statement. "By integrating Topsort's retail media capabilities with our AI-first e-commerce Search and Product Discovery platform, we enable retailers to capitalize on the growing trend of sponsored product listings and drive significant revenue growth with ease and efficiency."
"Our partnership with GroupBy represents a key step in empowering retailers to drive revenue growth while enhancing customer engagement," said Umer Paracha, head of marketing at Topsort, in a statement. "By integrating our retail media infrastructure with GroupBy's AI-first Search and Product Discovery platform, we're making it easier for retailers to feature relevant sponsored products that elevate the shopping experience, all while maximizing efficiency and ROI."