Bending Spoons to Acquire Brightcove

Bending Spoons, providers of a suite of digital technology products including Evernote, Issuu, Meetup, Remini, StreamYard, Splice, and WeTransfer, will acquire Brightcove, a streaming technology company, for $233 million.

"Brightcove is a storied and successful enterprise SaaS leader with 20 years of history, 12 of them as a public company. We have been a pioneer and innovator in the streaming market, from the early days of video player technologies to the leading video-powered engagement platform we are today," Marc DeBevoise, Brightcove's CEO, said in a statement. "Today's announcement will enable Brightcove to leverage the technology and market expertise of Bending Spoons and best position Brightcove to continue to thrive in the streaming and engagement technology market."

"We're delighted to welcome Brightcove into the Bending Spoons portfolio. Brightcove is a trusted and respected name in the streaming technology space, and we look forward to serving its large global customer base," said Luca Ferrari, Bending Spoons CEO and co-founder, in a statement. "When Bending Spoons acquires a business, we do so with the intention of owning and operating it indefinitely. With this in mind, we're excited about building on the strong work of the current team and ensuring Brightcove thrives for many years to come."