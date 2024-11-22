LinkedIn Adds Lead IQ and Enhanced Account IQ to Sales Navigator

LinkedIn has launched Lead IQ and enhanced Account IQ capabilities in its latest Sales Navigator release.

Lead IQ summarizes LinkedIn data around prospects' experience, achievements, interests, commonalities, and activities.

Account IQ, introduced last year, has been enhanced with more detailed, personalized insights that highlight wh particular products are the perfect fit for target accounts and coaches sellers on how to best map solutions to their business needs. These enhancements also accelerate research and account planning.