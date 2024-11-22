LinkedIn Adds Lead IQ and Enhanced Account IQ to Sales Navigator
LinkedIn has launched Lead IQ and enhanced Account IQ capabilities in its latest Sales Navigator release.
Lead IQ summarizes LinkedIn data around prospects' experience, achievements, interests, commonalities, and activities.
Account IQ, introduced last year, has been enhanced with more detailed, personalized insights that highlight wh particular products are the perfect fit for target accounts and coaches sellers on how to best map solutions to their business needs. These enhancements also accelerate research and account planning.
"With Lead IQ and Account IQ working together, all of your teams—from business development to leadership—will have the power to elevate every conversation with key insights on accounts and buyers. The Sales Navigator AI Suite will significantly boost the productivity of every user, making it the ultimate AI partner in B2B sales," Monica Lewis, vice president of product at LinkedIn, wrote in a blog post. "We recently set out our vision for a reimagined Sales Navigator, powered by AI. Lead IQ and Account IQ are our first steps in realizing this vision, and they're available now for your reps."