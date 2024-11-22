Mediaocean to Acquire Innovid
Mediaocean, an omnichannel advertising company, is acquiring Innovid, an advertising software provider, for about $525 million. As part of the deal, Innovid will merge with Flashtalking to create an omnichannel ad tech platform.
Together, the combined organization will provide a broad array of complementary offerings, including ad delivery, creative personalization, measurement, and optimization across channels, including digital, social, CTV, and linear TV. They will also empower advertisers with increased control over data and decisions, more choice in where ad spend can go, and related tools and workflows.
"Today's advertising landscape needs independent technology companies who can provide a neutral alternative to Google and interoperate effectively across big tech platforms," said Bill Wise, co-founder and CEO of Mediaocean, in a statement. "Our Prisma business provides robust ad infrastructure to the world's largest brands and agencies. Now Flashtalking plus Innovid will establish a premier independent ad tech business with a keen focus on creative and CTV."
"From the start, when we founded Innovid 17 years ago, we have been driven by the belief that advertising can be made better for all, and this merger represents a key milestone on that journey and the people, teams, and passion behind it," said Zvika Netter, CEO and founder of Innovid, in a statement. "We believe Innovid, Mediaocean, and Flashtalking represent decades of innovation and integrations of some of the world's best technologies. Together, we will be a partner that brands, agencies, and publishers can rely on to innovate, drive growth, and build their future."
"Innovid and Flashtalking are two of the most trusted ad tech platforms, providing business-critical value to advertisers around the world," said Grant Parker, president of Flashtalking, in a statement. "We believe our solutions engage consumers in the moment and deliver highly-relevant messages. Combined, we will provide omnichannel orchestration for brands and agencies, from creative personalization to media delivery to transparent and trusted measurement and optimization."