Mediaocean to Acquire Innovid

Mediaocean, an omnichannel advertising company, is acquiring Innovid, an advertising software provider, for about $525 million. As part of the deal, Innovid will merge with Flashtalking to create an omnichannel ad tech platform.

Together, the combined organization will provide a broad array of complementary offerings, including ad delivery, creative personalization, measurement, and optimization across channels, including digital, social, CTV, and linear TV. They will also empower advertisers with increased control over data and decisions, more choice in where ad spend can go, and related tools and workflows.