Bloomreach Adds Merchandising Features to Discovery

Bloomreach, an e-commerce personalization platform provider, has added merchandising features to Bloomreach Discovery.

The new features offer more control over what customers see and more opportunities to personalize each shopper's journey. They include the following:

"We know how critical the peak holiday season is to our customers, and we’re excited to offer them even more ways to drive AI-powered success at a time when it matters most," said Jordan Roper, general manager and head of product for Bloomreach Discovery, in a statement. "No matter what time of year it is though, we're continuing to innovate with our customers at the forefront. We look forward to bringing even more possibilities to life for them in the year to come."