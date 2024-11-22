Bloomreach Adds Merchandising Features to Discovery
Bloomreach, an e-commerce personalization platform provider, has added merchandising features to Bloomreach Discovery.
The new features offer more control over what customers see and more opportunities to personalize each shopper's journey. They include the following:
- Personalization Studio, which customizes the ranking of search results based on individual user behavior and preferences.
- Real-Time API Merchandising, which empowers developer teams to deliver personalization throughout the shopping experience using customer and behavioral data to show the most relevant products in real time.
- Conditional Slot Merchandising, which helps retailers organize product displays on webpages based on characteristics like brand, color, or category.
- Dynamic Categories, which allow merchandisers to create new product categories based on conditions like product type, color, or price.
"We know how critical the peak holiday season is to our customers, and we’re excited to offer them even more ways to drive AI-powered success at a time when it matters most," said Jordan Roper, general manager and head of product for Bloomreach Discovery, in a statement. "No matter what time of year it is though, we're continuing to innovate with our customers at the forefront. We look forward to bringing even more possibilities to life for them in the year to come."
Related Articles
Bloomreach Adds Personalization Features to Discovery
26 Apr 2024
Bloomreach's latest Discovery e-commerce recommendations platform increase personalization using AI.
Bloomreach Adds Features to Discovery
29 Nov 2023
Bloomreach has added algorithm weight customization, LLM-based precision, and visual search to its Discovery platform.
Bloomreach Adds to Discovery
28 Sep 2023
Bloomreach has enhanced Bloomreach Discovery with new capabilities for group merchandising, SKU searchability, and facet enhancements.
Bloomreach Adds Behavior-Based Merchandising to Discovery
06 Sep 2023
Bloomreach's AI-driven merchandising functionality enhances real-time search personalization.
Bloomreach Adds to Discovery
30 Jun 2023
Features include self-serve capabilities for merchandisers using Discovery for their e-commerce sites.