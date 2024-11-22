Princess Polly Boosts Post-Click Purchases by 66 Percent

Online fashion retailer Princess Polly is seeing a 66 percent increase in e-commerce sales from petite-sized shoppers and a 61 percent increase from tall shoppers when they click on personalized homepage category menus specifically designed for them. These category menus display personalized menu bubbles that allow shoppers to click through to dedicated pages for the company’s tall or petite collections.

This is just one of the ways in which Princess Polly is using Nosto, the intelligent commerce experience platform, to deliver personalized shopping experiences. Nosto allows the retailer to automatically segment visitors based on their online browsing and shopping behavior and their size, color, and product affinities.

“The petite and tall category bubbles we deliver through Nosto are great for discoverability, since we’re always adding new sizes to our catalog,” says Melanie Huang, user experience e-commerce manager at Princess Polly, which is based in Australia and has operations in the United States and Europe. “And they’re only displayed to visitors who have shown an interest in those clothing sizes.”

Princess Polly is also benefiting from Nosto’s artificial intelligence-powered personalized product recommendations. Shoppers who interact with the recommendations are twice as likely to make purchases, with a 21.6 percent higher average order value and 2.5 times higher average visit value.

“We have thousands of products in our catalog, and when customers land on our site, we want to make sure we serve the right products to them. We’re constantly trying to meet customers where they are to give them a familiar, easy shopping experience, and Nosto plays a huge role in that,” says Claire Miller, Princess Polly’s e-commerce manager.

The similar-styles product recommendations are also used when shoppers land on product detail pages only to find that what they want is out of stock. If they sign up to be notified when that item becomes available, they are automatically shown a pop-out window of recommendations with other products in their size, color, and style. Since going live earlier this year, this has helped boost Princess Polly’s revenue from product recommendations on product detail pages by 2.8 percent.

“Instead of bouncing off the site after signing up to be notified about an out-of-stock product, shoppers can continue shopping with items that are similar to what they were looking for, providing a more seamless shopping journey,” Miller says. “It’s a way of avoiding a disjointed shopping experience.”

To encourage purchases from first-time visitors who appear ready to leave the site or product pages without making a purchase, Princess Polly is using Nosto to deliver personalized pop-ups with a 10 percent discount code. This has increased sales by 2.5 percent.

And on its mini-cart, Princess Polly previously focused on product recommendations that showed a single product or accessory at a time. The company was afraid of recommending items that could disrupt the purchase process or lead to an abandoned cart by driving shoppers back to product detail pages to choose sizes and colors. However, with the help of A/B testing through Nosto, the company can now provide product recommendations that allow shoppers to choose sizes and colors without leaving the mini-cart. These contain recently viewed recommendations highlighting products that shoppers might have browsed. The result has been a conversion rate that’s more than two times higher than the site average.

“We are always willing to try out new things, and because Nosto offers us that data and A/B testing functionality, it’s very easy to do,” Miller says.

“The Nosto team has always been super-available and eager to help us find solutions to things that might not have an easy workaround. It feels like Nosto is an extension of our team,” Huang adds.

The Payoff

Since implementing personalized recommendation technology from Nosto, Princess Polly has seen the following results: